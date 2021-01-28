Coronavirus cases predominant among the middle class – GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye is the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS)

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has revealed that many of the active cases of the coronavirus in Ghana are still among the middle and upper-middle class.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, January 28, he said the number of new infections remains high but has stagnated and no further increases being observed in the last week.



“Active cases continue to rise due to the sudden surge in the last few days. The cases from Greater Accra Region are mainly located in the Accra metropolitan area and its adjoining districts.



“Many of the cases are still among the middle and upper-middle class and are among families and close friends. There an increasing number of workplace outbreaks,” he said.

He further stated that travelers into the country who test “positive as detected at the airport remain a challenge however the numbers of positive is on the decline.”



Dr Kumah-Aboagye further said there is the “Need to intensify adherence COVID 19 Protocols.