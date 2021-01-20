Coronavirus cases soar to 150 in Western Region as residents defy safety protocols

Coronavirus is on the rise in the Western Region

Correspondence from Western Region:

The Western Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Jacob Mahama has said the Coronavirus cases in the region has increased to 150.



Before 2021, the total case was stood at 116 but on Monday, January 18, 2021, the region recorded an additional 34.



Disclosing this to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Jacob Mahama said so far 15 persons have been killed by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the Region.



He added that apart from the 15 deaths, 90 active cases were reported from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



Effia-Kwesimintsim is next on the table with thirty active cases, with Wassa Amenfi West managing some eighteen cases. Wassa Amenfi East has four cases whilst Tarkwa Nsuaem has recorded three cases.



Dr. Mahama, took, the opportunity to implore residents of Western Region to as a matter of urgency, adhere to all the prescribed Coronavirus Safety protocols.

He also beseeched the media to continue to educate the public about the effects of the virus.



Dr. Mahama seized the opportunity to plead with other private institutions to support the Directorate with some Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs).



On Tuesday, GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku visited Ellembelle District particular at Aiyinasi market to observe how traders and buyers were adhering to the laid down Coronavirus safety protocols but it was observed that none of the protocols was observed.



Currently, Ghana has a cumulative number of 58,067 Coronavirus cases out of which 351 are new.



The total number of recorded deaths stands at 352 while active cases and recoveries are 1,924 and 55,789 respectively.