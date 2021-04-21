0
Coronavirus death toll, active load rise slightly

74 new cases have also been confirmed

Wed, 21 Apr 2021 Source: Class FM

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by one, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

It is now 772.

Also, some 74 new cases have been confirmed.

This takes the active caseload to 1,350 from the previous 1,334.

Of that number, 28 are severe and nine critical.

Since mid-March, a total of 91,783 cases have been recorded with 89,661 having recovered.

According to the GHS, 787,180 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 50,666

Ashanti Region - 15,466

Western Region - 5,750

Eastern Region - 4,164

Central Region - 3,324

Volta Region - 2,419

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,424

Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,311

Western North Region - 861

Ahafo Region - 707

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savanna Region - 122

