Coronavirus death toll increases by one, active cases reduce to 533

File photo of a coronavirus victim being buried.

One more person has died from coronavirus in Ghana, bringing the death toll in the country to 295, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The update, published the GHS COVID-19 website, is the latest figures as of September 15, 2020.



According to the GHS, 97 new coronavirus cases take the cumulative confirmed cases to 45, 857 but there have been 45, 029 discharges/recoveries.



This means the active cases have reduced to 533 from 564.



Five of the active cases are critical, according to the GHS.



Below is the cumulative cases per region.

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 23,270



Ashanti Region - 10,942



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,395

Central Region - 1,918



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 669



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 291



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

