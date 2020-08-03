Coronavirus death toll now 191 as case count crosses 37k

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana’s coronavirus case count currently stands at 37, 812 following 798 new cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said in the latest national update.
The death toll from the deadly virus now stands at 191 after nine more persons lost their lives to the disease.
Hence Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,308.
Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition, GHS said.
The latest figures also revealed that a total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.
Below is the regional case situation of the COVID-19.
Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 19,320
Ashanti Region - 9,454
Western Region - 2,697
Central Region - 1,553
Eastern Region - 1,483
Volta Region – 609
Western North Region - 520
Bono East Region - 511
Bono Region - 439
Northern Region - 354
Upper East Region - 282
Ahafo Region - 232
Oti Region - 199
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9
