Coronavirus death toll now 505 as 11 more Ghanaians die

Coronavirus has consumed 11 more lives

The death toll of COVID-19 in Ghana has jumped to 505 following the death of 11 more Ghanaians, the Ghana Health Service noted Friday night.

Furthermore, 790 new cases of infections have been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 7,509.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged the Ghana Education Service to establish a threshold for closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19.



According to the GMA, some level of infections of the virus in schools should lead to a shutdown.

The appeal comes in the wake of reports of rising cases COVID infections in some schools in the country including Akosombo International.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, deputy general secretary of the GMA Titus Beyuo said the association appealed to the GES to establish the threshold before schools were reopened but it was ignored.



“When the schools were going to be opened, we asked for a threshold to be set, but schools have been opened and still, there’s no threshold,” he said.