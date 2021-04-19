Coronavirus death toll now 771 whiles active cases drop to 1,334

A total of 91,709 coronavirus cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 771, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 46 new cases were also confirmed.



The active caseload now stands at 1,334.



Out of that, 30 are in severe condition and nine in critical condition.



A total of 91,709 cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020.



Of that number, 89,604 have recovered.

Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 50,642



Ashanti Region - 15,445



Western Region - 5,749



Eastern Region - 4,157

Central Region - 3,311



Volta Region - 2,419



Northern Region - 1,651



Bono East Region - 1,423



Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,311



Western North Region - 859



Ahafo Region - 707



Upper West Region - 493



Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223



Savannah Region - 122