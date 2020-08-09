1
General News Sun, 9 Aug 2020

Coronavirus death toll rises to 215 while active cases reduce further to 2,458

Burial Covid Coronavirus Pp Active cases now stand at 2,458 but death toll has risen slightly

Active Coronavirus cases in Ghana keeps reducing in consecutive updates by the Ghana Health Service, now standing at 2,458 cases.

In the previous update by the GHS, active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 3,253 to 2,625 and now to the 2,458 representing a drop by 167 cases.

The latest update released on Sunday, August 9, 2020, however, indicates that the death toll has risen marginally from 206 from the previous update to 215.

Meanwhile, cumulative cases so far stand at 41,003 after 470 new cases recorded on August 6, 2020, with 38,330 recoveries/discharges.

"A total of 470 new cases were reported on August 6, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 4 July to 5 August 2020... but reported from the lab on August 6, 2020," the GHS said on the COVID-19 dedicated website.

Greater Accra Region still tops all the regions with the number of confirmed cases.

The region has recorded close to 50% of all confirmed cases in the country, followed by the Ashanti Region and Western Region.



See below the cumulative cases per region.

- Case Count from Highest to Lowest-

Greater Accra Region - 20,491

Ashanti Region - 10,251

Western Region - 2,801

Eastern Region - 1,923

Central Region - 1,721

Bono East Region - 660

Volta Region - 622

Western North Region - 568

Northern Region - 454

Bono Region - 439

Ahafo Region - 428

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 204

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

