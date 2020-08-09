Coronavirus death toll rises to 215 while active cases reduce further to 2,458

Click for Market Deals →
Active Coronavirus cases in Ghana keeps reducing in consecutive updates by the Ghana Health Service, now standing at 2,458 cases.
In the previous update by the GHS, active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 3,253 to 2,625 and now to the 2,458 representing a drop by 167 cases.
The latest update released on Sunday, August 9, 2020, however, indicates that the death toll has risen marginally from 206 from the previous update to 215.
Meanwhile, cumulative cases so far stand at 41,003 after 470 new cases recorded on August 6, 2020, with 38,330 recoveries/discharges.
"A total of 470 new cases were reported on August 6, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 4 July to 5 August 2020... but reported from the lab on August 6, 2020," the GHS said on the COVID-19 dedicated website.
Greater Accra Region still tops all the regions with the number of confirmed cases.
The region has recorded close to 50% of all confirmed cases in the country, followed by the Ashanti Region and Western Region.
470 new Cases of COVID-19 reported on 6th August, 2020— Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) August 9, 2020
Visit https://t.co/8xeNSC4TsL for more details#covid_19 #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1YdSOrjYel
See below the cumulative cases per region.
- Case Count from Highest to Lowest-
Greater Accra Region - 20,491
Ashanti Region - 10,251
Western Region - 2,801
Eastern Region - 1,923
Central Region - 1,721
Bono East Region - 660
Volta Region - 622
Western North Region - 568
Northern Region - 454
Bono Region - 439
Ahafo Region - 428
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 204
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- We saw coronavirus coming but we were afraid of persecution - Prophet Salifu Amoako
- Ghana making significant progress in coronavirus fight - Dr. Da Costa
- GHS, World Vision take steps to mitigate coronavirus infections among mortuary workers
- Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park reopens after coronavirus shutdown
- Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000
- Read all related articles