Coronavirus deaths hit 424

424 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Ghana.
Currently, the country has 5,515 active cases.
In all, 67,782 cases have been confirmed after recording 772 new cases.
Out of the total positive cases, 61,843 have recovered and been discharged.
Below is the case count from highest to lowest:
Greater Accra Region – 39,742
Ashanti Region – 12,444
Western Region – 3,563
Eastern Region – 2,880
Central Region – 2,321
Volta Region – 988
Bono East Region – 814
Northern Region – 716
Upper East Region – 713
Western North Region – 712
Bono Region – 667
Ahafo Region – 548
Oti Region – 246
Upper West Region – 211
Savannah Region – 63
North East Region – 25
