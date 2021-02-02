5
News

Coronavirus deaths hit 424

Coronavirus 1 Coronavirus cases in Ghana have been rising

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: Atinka Online

424 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Ghana.

Currently, the country has 5,515 active cases.

In all, 67,782 cases have been confirmed after recording 772 new cases.

Out of the total positive cases, 61,843 have recovered and been discharged.

Below is the case count from highest to lowest:

Greater Accra Region – 39,742

Ashanti Region – 12,444

Western Region – 3,563

Eastern Region – 2,880

Central Region – 2,321

Volta Region – 988

Bono East Region – 814

Northern Region – 716

Upper East Region – 713

Western North Region – 712

Bono Region – 667

Ahafo Region – 548

Oti Region – 246

Upper West Region – 211

Savannah Region – 63

North East Region – 25

