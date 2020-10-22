1
Coronavirus deaths in Ghana climb to 312

Coronavirus Death File photo shows health officials burying a victim of coronavirus

Thu, 22 Oct 2020

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll has climbed up marginally to 312 from the previous 310, in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the latest GHS figures, Ghana’s active case count now stands at 397 after 89 new cases.

Per these figures, the cumulative number of cases recorded in Ghana since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 47,461 and 46,752 recoveries/discharges.

Also, the latest updates indicate that the number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September is 93.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus situation in all the regions of the country from the highest to the lowest case count:

Greater Accra Region - 24,616

Ashanti Region - 10,997

Western Region - 2,974

Eastern Region - 2,420

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 681

Western North Region - 646

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Bono Region - 512

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region – 19

