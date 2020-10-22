Coronavirus deaths in Ghana climb to 312

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll has climbed up marginally to 312 from the previous 310, in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
According to the latest GHS figures, Ghana’s active case count now stands at 397 after 89 new cases.
Per these figures, the cumulative number of cases recorded in Ghana since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 47,461 and 46,752 recoveries/discharges.
Also, the latest updates indicate that the number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September is 93.
Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus situation in all the regions of the country from the highest to the lowest case count:
Greater Accra Region - 24,616
Ashanti Region - 10,997
Western Region - 2,974
Eastern Region - 2,420
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 681
Western North Region - 646
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Bono Region - 512
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region – 19
