Coronavirus deaths in Ghana climb to 312

File photo shows health officials burying a victim of coronavirus

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll has climbed up marginally to 312 from the previous 310, in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the latest GHS figures, Ghana’s active case count now stands at 397 after 89 new cases.



Per these figures, the cumulative number of cases recorded in Ghana since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 47,461 and 46,752 recoveries/discharges.



Also, the latest updates indicate that the number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September is 93.



Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus situation in all the regions of the country from the highest to the lowest case count:

Greater Accra Region - 24,616



Ashanti Region - 10,997



Western Region - 2,974



Eastern Region - 2,420

Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 783



Volta Region - 681



Western North Region - 646

Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Bono Region - 512



Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region – 19