Coronavirus deaths in Ghana reach 310, active cases surge slightly

File photo

Coronavirus deaths have increased to 310 after four persons died from the disease, latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates.

According to the latest figures, active cases have surged up slightly to 347 as of Saturday, October 10, 2020.



The Bono, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West Regions currently the five regions with no active cases.



The new figures from the GHS also indicate that 29 new cases of the disease have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,126.



Of the new cases, 14 persons who arrived into Ghana via the Kotoka International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.



This brings to 77 the number of international travellers to have tested positive for COVID-19 following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, 46,469 persons have recovered from the disease.



Ghana has so far conducted 502,666 tests since the first case was recorded in March.



Below is the cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest:



Greater Accra Region - 24,324



Ashanti Region - 10,980

Western Region - 2,971



Eastern Region - 2,419



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 783



Volta Region - 679

Western North Region - 644



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19