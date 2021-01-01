Coronavirus defied: Hundreds keep vigil to usher in New Year

Hundreds of Christians on December 31st defied the COVID-19 pandemic to mass up at the Korle-Gonno Lighthouse Chapel International branch of the United Denomination, to participate in a night vigil to usher in 2021.

The Church members and other visitors who were mostly clad in white clothes to signify triumph over 2020, sang and danced to glorify God for His love, mercies and protection and above all for a successful year and asked for a better year in 2021.



The church’s auditorium was filled to capacity with several others seated outside with screens mounted at vantage points to allow for the observation of the COVID-19 social distancing protocol as well as to enable everyone to access the activities in order to ease congestion.



Security was tight even prior to the commencement of the service as people were thoroughly scrutinized before entry.



In a televised sermon to the congregation, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder of the United Denomination admonished Christians to exhibit behaviour that depicted their faith and glorified God, in 2021.

He explained that behaviours such as backbiting, fornication, lies and betrayal, among others were injurious to oneself, others and the church and hindered them from receiving the favour they required to prosper.



Bishop Heward-Mills, December 31st Watch Night message was based on Matthew 10:16 and declared 2021 as: “The Year to be Wise as Serpents and Harmless as Dove".



In 2020, Bishop Heward-Mills urged Ghanaians to be grateful for the mercies and love they have been shown.



He noted that even though the just-ended year 2020, was a strange one, particularly with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still much Ghanaians ought to be thankful for, especially considering how devastating impact the disease had had on some "scientifically developed countries."