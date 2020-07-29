General News

Coronavirus does not spread fast in buses - GHS



The evidence so far in the country does not support the risk of transfer of COVID-19 in cars like other diseases, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

“Our advice to allow all form of transportation services to resume full operation is that based on our experiences and contact tracing activities we have had cases all over but we have not found anyone who traced the infection through transport,” he said.



Speaking at a media briefing to give updates, Dr Kuma-Aboagye stated that activities in cars were not like other places because the passenger is supposed to wear a nose mask, which limited the spread of the virus.



He said the virus spread through contacts and droplets from an infected person through speaking, singing, coughing and sneezing.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said although in theory when more people were allowed out the risk was likely to go up and lead to spikes, adherence to the safety protocols would enhance safety.



He said it was observed that people were increasingly adapting to the COVID-19 safety protocols and that was the reason why the government was easing the restrictions.



“Also since we have to live with the disease, it is important everyone adheres to the protocols religiously. That is the key solution because I know someone who has been with infected persons for some time now but the fellow has not contracted the virus,” he said.



The GHS and stakeholders had intensified their education on COVID-19 and urged the media to support the cause.

