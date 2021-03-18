Coronavirus expenditure: More than GH¢10 billion was used for budget support

Thu, 18 Mar 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Expenditure of the government on COVID-19 shows that a total of GH¢19 billion was spent but more than GH¢10 billion was used on budget support.
The provision of food packages and hots meals provided amounted to an approved 12,101,000 but 12,000,000 was released.
Provision of dry food packages per expenditure had an approved cost of GH¢42,237,626 with 42,238,024 was released.
Read the full details below:
