Regional News

Coronavirus experience sharing workshop held for journalists, assembly members

The workshop was organised by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH)

A COVID-19 experience sharing workshop has been organised for journalists, assembly members, women in businesses, and young girls in some selected electoral areas within the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH), as part of its Women Empowerment for Leadership and Action for Development project, organised the workshop to promote knowledge sharing on issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.



With funding support from the Plan International-Ghana and Global Affairs Canada, the workshop created the opportunity for participants to agree on measures to encourage behavioural change after easing of the restrictions.



It also sought to empower young girls and women within the Northern Region with strategic leadership and advocacy skills to attain economic empowerment and increase their participation in decision-making processes.



Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, the Executive Director of SWIDA-GH, encouraged young girls to be advocates against the spread of the virus in their communities and lead a course to influence positive behavioural change.



“Some people still think COVID-19 does not exist so they disregard measures put in place to mitigate its spread, but we want our young women and girls to lead a course to change that narrative,” she said.

Madam Yakubu Bibiana Wumpini, the Assembly Member of Malshegu Electoral Area, called for intensified and regular sensitisation of community members on the COVID-19 and its preventive measures.



That would facilitate processes to inform government’s decision to ease all restrictions to bring life back to normal, she said.



Some of the participants said the COVID-19 had slowed down their businesses while others had lost their sources of livelihoods as results of the virus.



According to them the closure of schools had resulted in some sort of irresponsible behaviours among children within their communities with others being subjected to physical and sexual abuse.



They agreed to lead the campaign against the virus in their communities and ensure residents adhered strictly to the preventive measures outlined by health experts to help combat spread.

