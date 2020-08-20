General News

Coronavirus fight: CPP calls on government to prosecute people capitalizing on it

Bright Akwetey, leading member of CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on the government to prosecute people taking advantage of the national fight against the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic to ostensibly enrich themselves.

According to Mr. Bright Akwetey, a leading member of CPP contesting for the party’s flagbearer slot, the COVID-19 fight was people-centered and taking undue advantage of it for whatever reasons was a criminal offence.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the CPP presidential aspirant further underscored the need for the government to establish isolation medical facilities to provide healthcare services to patients.



“The scope of the spread of the pandemic requires specialised health facilities to handle emergencies. Our health personnel are capable of managing the pandemic situation in the country and I believe they can do much better if we have specialised health facilities in place”, he said.



Mr. Akwetey, a renowned legal practitioner who has contested the CPP’s flagbearer position for the fourth time had earlier addressed party delegates and supporters in the Bono Region at a meeting held in Sunyani.

He explained he was in the region to canvass for more votes in the forthcoming CPP’s congress that will elect a Presidential Candidate for Election 2020.



Mr. Akwetey regretted that the CPP had not been able to make significant impacts and win Ghana’s general election because its past presidential candidates had not sought the general interest of the party.



He alleged its past presidential candidates had been in ‘bed’ with either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and it was time delegates gave him the opportunity to lead the party to ensure a resounding victory, and form the next government.



Mr. Akwetey promised that a CPP government under his watch would do everything possible to “liberate Ghana’s flagging economy from the shackles of neo-colonialism”.

