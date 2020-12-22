Coronavirus fight: Sunyani MCE acknowledges support of chiefs, media

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene is the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has commended traditional authorities and the media for their unflinching support towards stemming the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the Bono Region.

She described the diverse contributions of chiefs, queens, and media institutions in combating the pandemic in the region as unparalleled, and hoped they would continue to help halt new infections.



Madam Owusu-Banahene further lauded the support of civil society organisations, actors and religious bodies as well.



Speaking at a COVID-19 sensitization meeting held for traditional authorities in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene appreciated the high sense of commitment and enthusiasm shown by the traditional authorities towards enforcement of health safety protocols.

It was organised by the Ministry of Information.



Mad Owusu-Banahene also acknowledged the numerous initiatives and social interventions put in place by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, and called on the citizenry to play their part by adhering to health protocols.



Madam Owusu-Banahene pleaded with chiefs and queens not to relax instead continue to lead the COVID-19 campaign to avert new infections, which could have devastating consequences on the nation.