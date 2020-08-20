General News

Coronavirus has also distorted my plans – Akufo-Addo admits in Western Region

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made an admission that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has also affected his usual schedule of touring the country every year to acquaint himself with firsthand information on the development needs of the citizenry.

“You are aware that every year I go around the country for this purpose but this year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has distorted my plans”, the President revealed when he inspected the ongoing construction of the 3.5 kilometres of road from Ankyenyini to the Catholic Grotto at Egyam in the Ahanta West District as part of his two-day Western Regional tour.



“But I am here and the many things I promised to do on my last visit, I can see that work is progressing satisfactorily and very soon the tarring of roads across the region will begin”, President Akufo-Addo told people in the region.



According to him, he is determined to deliver on his promises regarding roads in the Western Region and the country at large.



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, who is also on President Akufo-Addo’s two-day tour of the Region said only 24 per cent of the over 5,000 kilometres of roads in the Western Region have been paved.



Mr Amoako-Atta further added that some 80 different road projects are ongoing concurrently in the Western Region to help address the challenge.



“Out of this 5,289 identified kilometres of roads, only 24 per cent of that has paved representing 1200 and I assure you that the rest will be done soon. There are many road projects ongoing in this region and there is a total of 80 road promises ongoing and they will be completed soon.”

