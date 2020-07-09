General News

Coronavirus has vindicated Mahama as a leader with foresight – Daniella Mathias

Daniella Mathias

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Daniella Mavis Mathias has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a visionary leader whose works have saved the country from several COVID-19 related social challenges.

According to the former presidential staffer, the Akufo-Addo government would have been faced with extreme difficulties managing the thousands of cases the country has recorded since the country recorded her first cases on March 12 this year.



Extolling the achievements of the NDC 2020 flag bearer in the health sector, Madam Mathias noted the erstwhile NDC government has been vindicated because the health facilities constructed during their time came handy when the COVID-19 cases escalated.



“John Mahama is a visionary leader who has foresight. His vision made him invest in the health sector because he knew the infrastructure deficit in the sector needed to be enhanced to save the country should a pandemic befall us here,” she added.



Mathias stated that but for the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and other health facilities that have been turned into COVID-19 isolation centre the management of the pandemic would have been pathetic.



John Mahama’s foresight is why we have the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), the Bank Hospital, Ridge Hospital and the likes. If these state of the art facilities had not been built, where would Akufo-Addo’s ministers who have contracted the virus be treated comfortably?” she asked.



It will be recalled that health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu; Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh; Regional Reorganisation Minister Dan Botwe were isolated at the Red Zone of the facility when they tested positive for the virus.

Power News sources say several CEOs and head of government institutions are receiving treatment at the Bank Ridge Hospitals after they had tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed over 129 persons.



Daniella Mathias is convinced John Mahama when voted into power again will put Ghana first and embark on projects that would guard the health of Ghanaians.



“It is not only in the health sector that would be developed. Other sectors of the economy will also be equally looked at. Look at what Mahama did at the Tema Port. The port expansion project has resulted in creating jobs for hundreds within that enclave. These are a few of the many projects the NDC did,” she added.



Mahama’s Vision For The Health Sector



The NDC is yet to unveil its manifesto ahead of the 2020 polls, however, Mr Mahama who is leading the NDC into the polls has shared some of his vision for the health sector.



He believes more investment is required to augment the existing health infrastructure, stressing the plan to do so is “credible and clearly thought-through.”

Among the promises he has made to Ghanaians is to build new regional hospitals for the new regions – Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, Western North and Oti to help increase the access to quality health care for Ghanaians.



Mahama in an address to Ghanaians last month announced his next government will build a ‘hospital ship’ to serve residents to improve health care and provide easy access to quality and efficient health services to Ghanaians in island communities.



Named ‘Onipa nua’, the former president said the move is part of his party’s plan to provide medical services to the “inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta waterways.”



His observation and pledge come at a time the Akufo-Addo government has failed to build District hospitals across the country contrary to his promise prior to the 2016 elections.

