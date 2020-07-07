xxxxxxxxxxx

Coronavirus hits Ghana’s judiciary; some judges and staff down

Details reaching The Herald suggest that the deadly Coronavirus pandemic has hit Ghana's Judicial Service, with some senior judges and their staff down on isolation and treatment.

Reports are that there have been a series of the COVID-19 tests at the superior courts including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, during which some tested positive of the virus.

Additional information available to this paper is that some courtrooms and offices located within the law complex building in Accra, have been closed.

Source: theheraldghana.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.