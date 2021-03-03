Coronavirus hits Parliament again as 12 test positive

Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday

Twelve more persons have tested positive for the deadly covid-19 virus in Parliament.

Information gathered by this website shows that the new cases include auxiliary members of the House with a few being Members of Parliament (MPs).



The persons involved tested positive for the virus after a re-testing exercise was conducted ahead of today’s resumption of parliamentary sitting.



A total of 550 persons including MPs and parliamentary staff participated in the re-testing exercise.



It was out of that number that the 12 persons tested positive.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who announced this said: “The retesting revealed that out of a total of 550 MPs and staff who retested, only 12 tested positive and are currently in isolation. Majority of them were the auxiliary staff. This represents a positivity rate of 2 percent as compared to the national positivity rate of between 10-12 percent.”



He further noted that the House will roll out a vaccination program for COVID-19 next week.



“As we resume today, I believe we will all adhere to the time tested protocols that the COVID-19 pandemic requires of us while we are in the offices, and everywhere we find ourselves.”



“let me assure this house and the good people of Ghana that Parliament will not just adhere to the protocols but will also provide proactive measures that will ensure the safety of this house and all others”, he added.