Coronavirus improves personal hygiene in Tema Metropolis

Regular handwashing can help prevent the spread of the virus

Some residents in the Tema Metropolis on Monday attributed improvement in their personal hygiene to practising the health protocols outlined since the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Covid-19 health protocols outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and amplified by the Ghana Health Service include; regular handwashing under running water, intermittent sanitization of the hands, have generally contributed to the improvement in personal hygiene.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr Nelson Nenefio a resident said people now paid attention to personal hygiene in order not to contract COVID-19 and by so doing fighting other diseases.



Mr Nenefio said, "previously I didn't pay much attention to washing my hands, but now every minute I wash my hands and immediately I reach home I wash my hands and make sure I wash them very well and not with only water but with soap."



He also said whenever it was impossible to wash his hands, he made sure to sanitize them before touching food and water.



Mr Nenefio said, "food vendors talked while selling so I made a conscious effort to learn how to prepare certain dishes by watching videos on YouTube in order not to buy food outside because I remember I bought ‘brukina’ some time ago and the woman was talking while preparing it which put me off."

Ms Isabella Asare, a businesswoman, said before the advent of COVID-19, I only washed vegetables and fruits from the market once, but now I wash every foodstuff twice and sometimes with salt.



"I used to take my evening bath when I am ready to go to bed, but now as soon as I get home I take a warm bath to rid myself of any dirt or germs and I also make sure I eat hot meals," she stated.



Madam Cecilia Ofori, a teacher, said she consciously made an effort to sanitize her hands immediately she exchanged money or objects with people and had over a period of one year not fallen sick.



She said, "I hardly fall sick these days because I sanitize my hands immediately I exchange money with the bus conductor because I don't know what germs might be on the money."