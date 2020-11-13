Coronavirus infections in Ghana pass 50,000

The total number of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country has seen quite a significant increment over the past weeks.
With fears of a possible outbreak of a second wave of infections, the total number of cases recorded since March has now moved past the 50,000 mark.
New updates released by the Ghana Health Service pegged the total number of recorded cases at 50,018 from 49,957. This is the cumulative number after the country recorded 61 new cases just about 24 hours ago.
Per details of the new update, the current number of active cases now stand at 1519 with 61 new cases.
While the number of recoveries and discharges are now 48,179 from previously recorded 48,096. The death toll remained at 320.
Below is the Regional breakdown;
Greater Accra Region - 26,769
Ashanti Region - 11,062
Western Region - 2,999
Eastern Region - 2,468
Central Region - 1,940
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 657
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
Oti Region - 243
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
