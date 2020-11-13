9
Menu
News

Coronavirus infections in Ghana pass 50,000

Coronavirus Rapid Test 7.png File Photo: A coronavirus rapid test kit

Fri, 13 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The total number of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country has seen quite a significant increment over the past weeks.

With fears of a possible outbreak of a second wave of infections, the total number of cases recorded since March has now moved past the 50,000 mark.

New updates released by the Ghana Health Service pegged the total number of recorded cases at 50,018 from 49,957. This is the cumulative number after the country recorded 61 new cases just about 24 hours ago.

Per details of the new update, the current number of active cases now stand at 1519 with 61 new cases.

While the number of recoveries and discharges are now 48,179 from previously recorded 48,096. The death toll remained at 320.

Below is the Regional breakdown;

Greater Accra Region - 26,769

Ashanti Region - 11,062

Western Region - 2,999

Eastern Region - 2,468

Central Region - 1,940

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 657

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: