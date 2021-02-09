Coronavirus infections in schools not alarming – GHS

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the numbers of coronavirus cases recorded so far is not alarming especially looking at the number of school children the country is dealing with.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye the recording of coronavirus positive cases in schools did not come as a surprise as it was expected in the first three or four weeks of reopening of school due to the movement from home to schools.



“It was expected that in the first three to four weeks because people were moving from home to school, we were going to have some cases,” he said at a press conference in Accra.



He further said so far, the country has not recorded any coronavirus related deaths in schools since the reopening of schools.



“Looking at the number of children we are dealing with… one, it’s high but comparatively, I wouldn’t say it is an alarming number. So far, we’ve not had any COVID related deaths in the schools,” he noted.

He announced that a total of 142 coronavirus positive cases have been recorded in some junior and senior high schools in four regions.



Fifty-six (56) positive cases were confirmed in 23 schools in the Greater Accra Region.



Eighty-two (82) positive cases, comprising 73 students and nine staff were recorded in the Eastern Region, three cases in the Upper West Region and a single case in a school in the Western Region.



