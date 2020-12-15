Coronavirus infections threaten re-opening of schools - NCCE

The Commission has advised citizens to continually adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed that the re-opening of schools in January 2021 would be impossible if new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country are not brought under control.

The Commission has therefore appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 health safety protocols to halt the spread of the pandemic.



Mr. Eric Adu, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director of the NCCE, indicated the government is worried about the fate of students who have been kept home for several months due to COVID-19.



“The promise and assurance of the government to re-open schools in January cannot be fulfilled if the positive cases continue to surge,” Mr Adu stressed, at a COVID-19 education forum, held at Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



Mr. Adu reminded the public of government's directives such as the use of nose masks or face shields in public, handwashing with soap under running water, and social distancing.

This, he noted, would greatly stem the second wave of the pandemic, which is causing devastating consequences worldwide.



He however expressed dissatisfaction about what he described as the 'lukewarm' attitude of citizens towards fighting the pandemic.



Adding that, Ghanaians must live responsibly to sustain the achievements of the government in containing the viral disease.