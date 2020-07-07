General News

Coronavirus is not totally negative - Edward Boateng

Ghana’s Ambassador to China, His Excellency Edward Boateng, has asserted that he does not see COVID-19 to be totally negative, but rather as resetting the clock.

Speaking with Happy FM’s morning show host, Samuel Eshun, in a virtual zoom interview on the topic ‘60 years of Ghana-China relations: The impact and way forward in the new normal’, he put forth this opinion.



H. E. Boateng said, “I also believe that COVID-19, like most of these worldwide issues such as the first world war and Spanish flu of the late 19th century-resets the clock. The clock is now at zero so whether you’re in China, in Ghana or in the U.S, we are all on the starting blocks at ground zero.



It depends on how fast you can run so we also have to take the opportunity that has been offered by COVID-19. I see it as an opportunity to do things differently and to learn how to run faster this time because nobody has an advantage”.

Ambassador Boateng furthered that Ghana has not done too bad in dealing with the Coronavirus.



According to him, what we need to do at this point, is to work hard, partner with friendly countries like China, use their technology, and learn from their expertise to improve the capacity of Ghana i.e our people, industries and institutions so that we can also get ahead of the curve.

