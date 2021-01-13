Coronavirus is real, don’t take it for granted - Recovered patient

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 1.9 million persons globally

The Executive Secretary of Ghana First Platform, Nana Adjoa Ackom-Mensah, has opined that Ghanaians are not taking the protocols and safety measures on the COVID-19 seriously.

As someone who tested positive for the deadly virus and went into self-isolation, she is advocating for Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety protocols because the virus is real.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said she mistook the virus for malaria and was self-medicating until she did the test and realized it was COVID-19.



She indicated that it is not an experience she would wish for anyone because it is terrible.

According to her, despite adhering to the safety protocols, she contacted the virus hence it would be dangerous for people to ignore the safety protocols.



Nana Adjoa Ackom-Mensah said “We have to take the safety protocols seriously. The experience for me was very bad. I thought I had malaria and was self-medicating until my test came out positive. We have to take the virus seriously. A lot of Ghanaians are not wearing their face masks. We have to follow the protocols. Everyone is at risk. We have to take our life into our own hands and be safe.”