Coronavirus kills 64 in 2 weeks; death toll now 416 – Akufo-Addo

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 64 people in Ghana in the last two weeks, President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed.

In his 23rd national address to the nation on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President said: “As of Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have, sadly, died, over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen (416)”.



“Our hospitalization rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)”, he noted, lamenting: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centers”.



He added: “Our average daily rates of infection now stand at seven hundred (700), compared to two hundred (200) two weeks ago”.

Giving further details, the President noted that the total number of active cases has more than doubled, from a little over one thousand, nine hundred (1,900) two weeks ago, to five thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight (5,358) currently.



“When I delivered Update No. 22, thirteen (13) out of the sixteen (16) regions had recorded active cases; today, all sixteen (16) regions have active cases. Indeed, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Northern Regions are the hardest hit, accounting for ninety-four percent (94%) of the total number of active cases”.



