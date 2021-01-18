Coronavirus kills Kwesi Pratt's brother

Nanabanyin Pratt was brother of Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Brother of renowned journalist, political commentator and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has been reported dead.

Nanabanyin Pratt, a Public Relations expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), is reported to have died from Coronavirus complications on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



His passing adds to the country’s current death statistics and rising active case figures.

Nanabanyin Pratt is a past executive of the Institute of Public Relations and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.



Meanwhile, in his most recent address to the nation on the COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed grave disappointment in the growing disregard for the safety protocols against the spread of the virus, sending the strongest indication yet that he will be forced to send the country back into partial lockdown should the trend continue.