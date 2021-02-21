Coronavirus kills Senior Police officer

Chief Superintendent Michael Vierra

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that a Senior Police Officer who doubles as a public Health Nurse practitioner Chief Superintendent Mr. Michael Vierra has lost his life.

Chief Superintendent Mr. Michael Vierra was infected by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has taken several lives in the country.



The sad event occurred on February 19, 2021, at the Maritime hospital, where he was referred because of COVID-19 complications.



According to reports, he recently lost his wife and was making arrangements to lay her to rest until he also lost his life.

Meanwhile, the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service indicates that 490 new cases have moved the country’s active cases to 6, 567.



The country’s death toll currently stands at 572.