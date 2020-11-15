Coronavirus phase two: Mass disinfection of markets begins at Oti Region

File Photo: Coronavirus disinfection

Major markets and lorry stations across the Oti Region are undergoing fumigation by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in line with national protocols to disinfect these public facilities.

The exercise, an initiative of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is being done simultaneously throughout the country to rid public places of the COVID-19 virus and some other microscopic organisms.



The fumigation is also to make those public places safe for trading and other business transactions as the nation strives to contain the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Some of the markets fumigated in Akan District were: Kadjebi Asato market, Ginginso market, Poase Cement market, Ahamansu market, the Dodi Papase market, and Dodo Amanfro Market.



Mr, Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, Kadjebi District Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, close to 50 markets in the Region would benefit from the exercise.

He said the disinfection is taking place in all the eight Municipalities and Districts in the Oti Region.



Mr Asiedu, however, urged all concerned citizens to comply with the instructions of the exercise, aimed at managing the spread of COVID-19 and also ensure tidiness of markets, lorry stations, and other public places.



He also applauded market traders for complying with the directive, thereby giving room for the exercise to be undertaken smoothly.



Some traders have congratulated the government for its decision for phase two of the disinfection exercise across nationwide.