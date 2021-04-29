Coronavirus recoveries exceed 9,000 with 8 critical conditions

Coronavirus is on the rise in other countries

Ghana has seen its recoveries-cum-discharges of coronavirus surpass 90,000 despite instability in the active cases.

Since the outbreak of the viral disease in March, 2020, a total of 92,513 cases have been recorded with 779 fatalities.



But the recoveries have resulted in a steady reduction in the active cases though efforts are still being made by government to reduce them further.



The country’s active cases as at Sunday, April 25 is 1,583.



Among these, 27 are in severe and eight are in critical condition.

So far, the mass vaccination against the disease has seen more than 840,000 persons given the AstraZeneca jabs



This is expected to stay the rate of infection.



The recoveries-cum-discharges are 90,151.