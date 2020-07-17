General News

Coronavirus samples reportedly getting contaminated at Effia-Nkwanta lab

A total of 4,092 samples are pending testing at Tarkwa-Nsuaem

COVID-19 samples taken at the Reference Laboratry at Effia-Nkwanta in the Western region are reportedly going bad following the shortage of reagent for testing in the region.

A source at the lab told Empire News, some samples have gone bad and have been disposed of already.



The source at the reference laboratory further revealed to Empire News that the storage facility at the reference lab is currently overwhelmed, and could no longer receive samples from the various districts in the Western Region and other parts of the country.



When contacted, Medical Director for Effia-Nkwanta, Dr Joe Tambil, decline to comment on the matter saying he was out of the jurisdiction. However, the Western Regional Director for Health Services, Naa Dr Jacob Mahama told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that some of the COVID-19 samples have gone bad due to the storage capacity but was quick to add that it will not affect the fight against the virus in the region.

Dr Mahama also confirmed that the only testing centre, Veterinary Laboratory, has also been shut down for the past two weeks due to the nationwide shortage of reagents



The Western Region now has to transport COVID-19 samples to Accra for testing while the remaining samples are kept at the districts.



The latest daily report released by the Regional Health Directorate indicates that a total of 4,092 samples are pending testing with Tarkwa-Nsuaem leading with 1,316 pending cases.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.