Coronavirus second wave: Your actions are extremely important - Ghanaians told

Head of Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo

Head of Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has cautioned Ghanaians against the possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country.

The second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has struck parts of Europe and other countries.



Countries like Germany, France and the United Kingdom are experiencing hikes in the case count of the pandemic disease and therefore imposing another lockdown to curtail the disease.



Prof. Joseph Osafo, speaking on Peace FM's''Kokrokoo'', feared Ghana might also experience a second wave if the citizenry keep avoiding the safety protocols.

He advised Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols, stressing it is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to be keep each other's keeper.



"Your actions are extremely important," he emphasized.