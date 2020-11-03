Coronavirus second wave will be deadlier in Ghana - Nana Ofori Owusu predicts

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has predicted a calamity of enormous proportion in the health sector for Ghana.

According to him, it is likely the country will experience a second wave of COVID-19 should the citizenry keep disregarding the safety protocols.



Ghana has currently recorded 620 active cases with 320 death cases.



The country confirmed 48,200, out of which 47,260 have recovered and been discharged.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Ofori Owusu called on the government and all Ghanaians not to rejoice over the low case count but rather strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



"I am of a firm belief that if care is not taken, the COVID second wave will be more deadly than the first one because if over 1 million people have been exposed already and there is a second wave . . . it can have crippling catastrophic effect on us as a people. And I don't think that we can leave this thing up to chance," he warned.