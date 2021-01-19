Coronavirus shouldn’t be allowed to ruin our lives – Ghana Medical Association

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Frank Ankobea has advised Ghanaians to go about their normal lives and not allow it to be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, regardless of the pandemic affecting many people in the country, life must go on but it must be done with the strictest adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially as schools resume fully on Monday.



With the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the country, many parents and groups have raised concerns about schools reopening. They believe these kids will be exposed to the virus with the spread increasing exponentially as they resume school.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Dr Ankobea calming parents and other stakeholders said;



“The concern is everywhere with kids resuming school but we should not let the COVID-19 pandemic ruin our lives completely”.

To him, students cannot be made to stay home indefinitely because of the existence of the virus as it may have repercussions on both the state and their development.



Dr. Ankobea noted that with the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols and enforcement, the kids will be protected in their schools and eventually lead to the reduction in the number of positive cases in the country.



Advising both teachers and students, Dr. Ankobea said, “Teachers and students must ensure the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and any student who feels sick must be isolated and mapped to health facilities and be taken care of. Both teachers and parents need to be vigilant and ensure full COVID-19 protocols are in place”.



Schools were expected to reopen on the 15th of January, 2021, after President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of schools in his 21st address to the nation but most of them fully reopened on the 18th.