Coronavirus situation at KIA could herald a disaster of unimaginable proportion – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to immediately deal with the high rate of COVID-19 case being reported at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This comes after Ghana is recording increasing cases of the deadly coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) among arriving passengers.



The company tasked to conduct Covid-19 tests for travelling passengers, Frontiers Healthcare Services (FHS), has consequently written to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company (GACL) to shore up measures to arrest the situation.



In an earlier letter, FHS had expressed worry about an unprecedented number of 45 cases on Wednesday, April 21.



On Saturday, April 24, 75 positive cases were recorded.



Since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for business in September, last year, 231,911 tests have been conducted with 1,452 positive cases recorded.

“It has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country,” Managing Director of FHS Dr Kudzo Seneadza wrote in his letter to Yaw Kwakwa.



Reacting to this situation in a statement issued by Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament & MP for Juaboso, the Minority said “ After all these sacrifices, the current situation at the airport may be heralding a disaster of unimaginable proportions if not addressed.



“It is therefore incumbent on the government to take its responsibility at the airport more seriously and as a matter of urgency, implement enhanced measures to better control the importation of COVID cases.”



Our attention has been drawn to the alarming increase of positive COVID-19 cases arriving in the country over the past week at the Kotoka International Airport. This news is alarming since we all know that our current struggles with COVID-19 started with two index patients coming through the same airport on the 12th of March last year.

Since then, several protocols have been instituted to reduce the probability of infections and keep Ghanaians safe. Key amongst them is the travel guideline which includes two compulsory COVID-19 tests – a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country of origin and a $150 antigen test on arrival at the Kotoka International airport – before travellers are allowed into the country.



However, the information we have gathered so far indicates that on the 24th of April an all-time high of 75 travellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the airport. This coming as a 67% jump on the previous all-time high of 45 cases recorded on the 21st of April last week, shows an exponential upward trajectory in terms of the positivity rate amongst travellers arriving at Kotoka.



This clearly raises three pertinent issues. The first has to do with the authenticity of the PCR test results carried by infected travellers coming into the country, second, the safety protocols instituted at the various airport's travellers may have used before arriving in the country and third our own measures to ensure the safety of immigration and other officials working at KIA.



Government must double its efforts to address these issues. First, a determination must be made on how so many travellers are able to pass through the first screen procedure of a PCR test at their country of origin and land in Ghana having a COVID infection. This may indicate either poor tests or fake results.



And in that regard it is encouraging, although late, that government has issued a directive to have all PCR test results of arriving travellers digitally verified to reduce the probability of travellers arriving with fake COVID-19 test certificates. But the government should also consider a careful examination of the data and where necessary impose travel restrictions from regions that have travellers presenting fake or poor test results.

Government should also consider travel restrictions on countries currently experiencing high COVID-19 infection rates to reduce the possibility of importing COVID-19 infections into the country. Some countries have already implemented these measures and Ghana should also consider doing the same.



Ghanaians have endured many losses in terms of lives, resources, lost opportunities with the economy taking a hit resulting in one of its lowest growth rates since the inception of the 4th republic. Restrictions on movement; the organization of social events such as funerals, weddings and parties; and the requirement to wear personal protective equipment such as nose masks and face shields in public places.



After all these sacrifices, the current situation at the airport may be heralding a disaster of unimaginable proportions if not addressed. It is therefore incumbent on the government to take its responsibility at the airport more seriously and as a matter of urgency, implement enhanced measures to better control the importation of COVID cases.