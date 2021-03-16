Coronavirus: six more dead, 19 in critical condition

More people are dying from COVID-19

Six more patients have died after contracting COVID-19 related infections in Ghana, available data has revealed.

This pushes the country’s death toll from 685 to 691, as at March 11, 2021.



The figures also show that at least 19 patients are in critical condition while 48 other cases have been described as severe.



There are however 3,673 active cases after 223 cases were reported, according to figures on the Ghana Health Service’s website.



Tests



So far the country has tested 945,743 persons, which includes tests from routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing, and tests at the Kotoka International Airport. Out of this number 87,985 have tested positive for the virus while 83,621 have recovered and been discharged from holding centres.

Regional Breakdowns



Greater Accra Region - 49,031



Ashanti Region - 15,037



Western Region - 5,495



Eastern Region - 4,003

Central Region - 3,157



Volta Region - 2,179



Northern Region - 1,506



Bono East Region - 1,297



Upper East Region - 1,277

Bono Region - 1,135



Western North Region - 834



Ahafo Region - 679



Upper West Region - 444



Oti Region - 360

North East Region - 185



Savannah Region - 97



The country is however racing to with time to procure more COVID-19 vaccines after it received close to 650, 000 jabs from the COVAX platform and donations.



Over 400, 000 have received the vaccine so far, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.