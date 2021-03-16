Coronavirus: six more dead, 19 in critical condition

Six more patients have died after contracting COVID-19 related infections in Ghana, available data has revealed.
This pushes the country’s death toll from 685 to 691, as at March 11, 2021.
The figures also show that at least 19 patients are in critical condition while 48 other cases have been described as severe.
There are however 3,673 active cases after 223 cases were reported, according to figures on the Ghana Health Service’s website.
Tests
So far the country has tested 945,743 persons, which includes tests from routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing, and tests at the Kotoka International Airport. Out of this number 87,985 have tested positive for the virus while 83,621 have recovered and been discharged from holding centres.
Regional Breakdowns
Greater Accra Region - 49,031
Ashanti Region - 15,037
Western Region - 5,495
Eastern Region - 4,003
Central Region - 3,157
Volta Region - 2,179
Northern Region - 1,506
Bono East Region - 1,297
Upper East Region - 1,277
Bono Region - 1,135
Western North Region - 834
Ahafo Region - 679
Upper West Region - 444
Oti Region - 360
North East Region - 185
Savannah Region - 97
The country is however racing to with time to procure more COVID-19 vaccines after it received close to 650, 000 jabs from the COVAX platform and donations.
Over 400, 000 have received the vaccine so far, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
