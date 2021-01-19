Coronavirus spike: Re-impose ban on large funerals, weddings - Prof. Awandare to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

With the spike in the country’s coronavirus case count, Director of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) at the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare has called on President Akufo-Addo to put a ban on large weddings and funerals.

He stressed that it will be prudent to have only a few people present at these social gatherings.



This, he opined will help contain the coronavirus which is fast spreading.



Reacting to President Akufo-Addo's last address on Joy News' PM Express, Prof. Awandare said, “I was quite surprised that the President didn’t put a ban on funerals and weddings and funerals…I think some people still have big weddings and big funerals in the midst of this crisis so we need to just put the ban on them… or at least reduce the numbers to 100 like he did before.”

According to him, people will always be irresponsible if given the chance hence, the need for security agencies to enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



As of January 19, 2021, the country's active case now stands at 1,924 with a death toll of 352 deaths.



33 people are in critical conditions at the intensive care units.