Coronavirus survivor urges Ghanaians to take advantage of ongoing vaccination exercise

A photo of some of the PPEs

Source: Michael Oberteye , Contributor

A former inmate of the Eastern Regional Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Center, has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country to safeguard themselves against contracting the dreaded virus.

Mr. Michael Adjei who is the Chief-Executive Officer (CEO) of De-Honex Limited in an interview said the ongoing exercise remained the surest bet to halt the savagery of the virus.



“I urge everybody to participate in the taking of the vaccine just to help us fight COVID-19,” said the COVID-19 survivor."



Mr. Michael Adjei made the call after presenting some PPE including two flat screen TVs, nose masks, surgical gloves, tissues, hand sanitisers, packs of mineral water and medical supplies to the isolation center as part of his support towards the running of the center.



Explaining his reason for the gesture, the COVID-19 survivor said his support was to among others, raise awareness about the prevalence of the pandemic.



“Just to support the COVID-19 center and also urge the general public that they should take COVID-19 seriously, it’s real,” he averred.

The COVID-19 survivor was at the isolation center for a week having contracted the dreaded virus, where he underwent treatment that led to his recovery.



Narrating his experiences at the facility, the CEO of De-Honex Limited who described his stay there as “terrible” intimated that the sight of patients in critical condition with others losing their lives in the process terrified him.



“It is terrible, because with people who are in critical condition whereby they can’t do anything by themselves, people are dying, it is just by the grace,” recounted the survivor, urging the general public to take seriously the existence of the disease. “So I’m just urging all Ghanaians to take it serious because COVID-19 is real.”



Medical Superintendent of the Eastern Regional Hospital on behalf of staff, clients and patients of the COVID-19 treatment center expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Michael Adjei for the gesture extended to the treatment center.



Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw was of the conviction that the gesture would beef up the treatment center and make current and future patients comfortable in the facility.

He however bemoaned the sorry state of the COVID-19 isolation center due largely to the fact that the world did not anticipate this pandemic.



“I’d admit that the treatment center is not fully equipped to the extent that we would have desired and it is because this illness was never planned for in the whole of the world so you can understand the resource constraints we’ll be facing in one area or the other,” the Medical Superintendent noted.



The donation of the items, he maintained would boost the resources at the center as patients and clients would be more comfortable.

