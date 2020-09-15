General News

Coronavirus test: ‘No payment, no entry’ policy deferred at Kotoka International Airport

The GACL has deferred the implementation of the policy to Monday, September 21, 2020

The Ghana Airports Company Limited, after a meeting with international airlines operating in the country, has deferred the implementation of the “No Payment, No Entry” policy for all in-bound passengers.

The policy, which was to come into effect on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, required all passengers to pay online for the mandatory COVID-19 test at Kotoka International Airport prior to boarding of their flight.



After the crunch meeting, the GACL has deferred the implementation of the policy to Monday, September 21, and allowed for other payment options.

Ghana on September 1, 2020 opened its air space for international flights and instituted a compulsory testing regime upon arrival for all international passengers at a cost of US$150 or flat rate of GH¢ 900.

