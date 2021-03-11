Coronavirus treatment centre in Tamale to shut down as workers strike

The health professionals says they've not received their allowances

Information available to Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that the Northern sector Covid-19 treatment center based in Tamale would be shut down on Friday, 12th March, 2021.

In a document secured by Rainbow Radio’s Northern Regional Correspondent, Prince Kwame Tamakloe, explained that all doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, orderlies, and security workers of the Tamale Covid-19 treatment center will be forced to undertake an industrial action and withdraw their services starting Friday 12th of March, 2021.



They explained that “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that non health workers are receiving the covid-19 vaccines while we the frontline health workers here in Tamale Teaching Hospital have no access to the vaccine.



As you are already aware we have not received our 50% basic salary allowance as promised by His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo. All efforts for authorities to make payments to us here have proven futile, This is already in arrears of seven months.



These issues have demotivated almost all members of the team and also has brought down morale at the holding, isolation and treatment centers for covid-19 in TTH.”

No member of the team have received any insurance package promised to frontline health workers when they got infected by covid-19 in line of duty.



They have however appealed to authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible in order to make them reconsider their decision.



