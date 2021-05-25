Coronavirus vaccination centre at Tema General Hospital runs out of doses

Vaccines on display

Health Officials at the Tema General Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Centre say they do not have the required number of vaccines to cater for people scheduled to take the second dose in that catchment area.

Speaking to GBC News, one of the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity explained that people who do not report early to the Centre on the arranged date have to be turned away due to the shortage.



The official further explained that they are facing challenges with data entry, and had to switch data entry applications at some point.

Speaking on side effects, he said only a few people have reported side effects and have been prescribed some pain relief.



At the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Centre, officials said they have recorded no challenge so far, and no patient has reported any side effects.