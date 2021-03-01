Coronavirus vaccine: Comments of some pastors and journalists rooted in ignorance – GJA

President of the Ghana Journalists’ Association, Roland Affail Monney

President of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney has advised Ghanaians to disregard ‘unscientific’ statements being made by men of God and especially a section of journalists concerning the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

On his accord, all the science available proves to the fact that the vaccine is potent against the coronavirus disease and has never been proven otherwise.



Addressing the widespread misinformation and conspiracy theories, the GJA President stated, “The comments of some pastors and journalists are rooted in ignorance. Issues around the vaccine have to do with science and it is not for journalists to say the vaccine will render those who take it impotent. As journalists, we should be at the forefront in educating the populace on the potency of the vaccine”.



He furthered that Ghana has seen numerous vaccination exercises from polio to yellow fever and expressed his surprise at the number of conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.



Affail Monney noted that members of the GJA proving the virus is safe will also publicly take the vaccine at the Accra International Press Center on 2nd March 2021 and urged journalists to be present at the event.



The GJA on the said date will also launch a media campaign to educate Ghanaians on the need to take the vaccine and the importance of wearing nose masks and regarding COVID-19 safety protocols regardless of having received the vaccine.

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide immunization campaign against the virus on Tuesday.



“Fellow Ghanaians, I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth,” Akufo-Addo said in a nationwide address on Sunday night.



“Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men,” he said.



Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing poorer nations vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ahead of the launch of its campaign after receiving 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots, health authorities in Ghana, like in other countries, are facing rumours and scepticism about vaccines, driven mostly by mistrust of pharmaceutical companies and other beliefs.