Coronavirus vaccine: Don't go for second dose if your date is not due - Dr DaCosta

Director of Health Promotion, GHS, Dr DaCosta Aboagye

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr DaCosta Aboagye says centres for the vaccination should not be overcrowded as the country commence the second phase of the nationwide vaccination programme against COVID-19.

He noted that, “those with an appointment for the vaccination via text message should only go there for the jab.”



“If your date is not due for it, please do not go to the centre,” he added.



Speaking in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ – Dr DaCosta Aboagye stated that only persons who took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine between 1-9 March 2021 are eligible to take the second jab.

According to him, the exercise will cover frontline health workers, adults of 60 years and above, frontline government officials, media practitioners, frontline workers in the formal sector and persons with underlying health conditions in 43 selected districts across the country.



Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo under the Covax facility on Friday, May 7, 2021.