Coronavirus vaccine: Take a jab to protect yourself and loved ones - Annoh Dompreh

Frank Annoh Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, has urged Ghanaians to take a shot of the covid vaccine as a means of protecting themselves and society against coronavirus.

Having expressed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, he noted with consent how people have resorted to misinforming society of non-existing harm supposedly anticipated to affect people who take the vaccine and calls for same to be disregarded.



In a tweet, he said: "I received my shot of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. When you have the chance, take the vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones. #TheVaccineIsSafe"

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and their spouses, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Speaker of Parliament, Alban K.S Bagbin, and several other notable personalities have taken a shot of the vaccine to demystify the claims made by propagandists against its safety and efficacy.