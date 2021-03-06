Coronavirus vaccine is God's answered prayer to Ghana - Lab scientist

Ghanaians have been assured of the safety of vaccine

Source: Mcanthony Dagyenga, Contributor

A Ghanaian medical laboratory scientist, Alfred Tetteh, has averred that the coronavirus vaccine is God-answered prayer for Ghanaians and Africans as a whole.

Speaking at the Apostolic Church-Ghana's National Youth Ministry Delegates Conference at Fafraha in the Greater Accra Region, Alfred Tetteh, advised the youth to disregard the misconceptions and false information being widely circulated on social media about the vaccine.



He also debunked the assertion that the coronavirus vaccine may cause reproductive health complications, saying, the vaccine is safe for all.



"For now, it is only children under 18 and pregnant women who are not allowed to take it.



"But if you are not pregnant you are free to take the vaccine because it will not affect your reproductive system. You can still conceive.



"I know where the question is coming from because they are saying (the whites) want to reduce the population of Africa, so, they are targeting our reproductive system. That is not true," he said.



According to the medical lab scientist, "If the whites, if America, the UK, wherever; if they want to destroy our reproductive system, they would have done it long ago."

He further explained that vaccinations have become part of "our lives."



Alfred Tetteh, who works at the Sunyani Regional Hospital, stressed that all the vaccinations taken in Ghana are manufactured from abroad and that "If they say they want to kill us, they would have done so from our children. When our children are born, they are given various immunizations; yet they do not die."



While urging all not to fall for the false videos going round about the vaccine, He therefore urged the youth as well as Ghanaians to embrace the coronavirus vaccine and endeavour to take advantage of the vaccination for their own wellbeing.



"Please let us not help to spread false videos and information about the vaccine.



"If you will not take it, nobody can force you but don't share false videos because those videos have no bases," he cautioned.

Source: Mcanthony Dagyenga, Contributor