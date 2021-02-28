0
Coronavirus vaccine is safe – Akufo-Addo assures

Sun, 28 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the AstraZeneca vaccines which was recently brought to the country is safe. More soon…

