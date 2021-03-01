Coronavirus vaccine will protect us - Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the Covid-19 vaccine received will help protect us against the impact of Covid-19 on our health when taken.

He also said the vaccine is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs.



He said this during his 24th update on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus disease.



President Akufo-Addo encouraged faith-based groups, civil societies, the media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise.



“We need all hands on deck to make this a success,” he said.



Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine on 24th February 2021.

Rollout of the vaccine will begin on Tuesday, March 2,2021 at 43 epicenter districts accros the country.



Meanwhile, the President assured that the vaccine is safe and will not kill people as speculated, stating that himself and his wife, others, will take it publicly for all to see it is not harmful.



He urged all to continue to adhere to the safety protocols despite having the vaccine.



