Coronavirus vaccine will reduce people's risk of infection and mortality - Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has asked Ghanaians not to be afraid of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to him, all the negative rumours and conspiracy theories about the vaccines are untrue.



He called on the citizenry to ignore those misconceptions.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Okoe Boye outlined the objectives for the vaccines stressing it is to reduce the chances of people contracting the disease and minimize the mortality rate.

"We want to curtail the spread of the disease . . . another thing that the vaccines help to do is to reduce morbidity. One thing that the vaccine helps to achieve is if you don't get protection or it doesn't prevent you from contracting the disease and you get infected, your risk of severe morbidity is low. We're not just afraid of you contracting the disease but the end result which is death. That's the most important thing that we want to deal with. The last one is mortality. When you give the vaccine, it reduces the mortality rate drastically," he highlighted.



He assured the government will not endanger the lives of Ghanaians.